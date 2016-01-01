Dr. Audrey Harrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Harrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Audrey Harrell, MD
Dr. Audrey Harrell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Harrell works at
Dr. Harrell's Office Locations
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
St. Vincent's Behavioral Health47 Long Lots Rd, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-1251
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Audrey Harrell, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013304625
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Psychiatry
