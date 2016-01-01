Overview of Dr. Audrey Henry, MD

Dr. Audrey Henry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Thomas Jefferson University - Psychiatry in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.