Dr. Audrey Jain, DO

Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Audrey Jain, DO

Dr. Audrey Jain, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jain works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.
    3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 429-6977
  2. 2
    Doctor On Demand
    600 California St Ste 15-019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 429-6977
  3. 3
    Watson Clinic South
    1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 647-8011
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Audrey Jain, DO

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Jain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

