Dr. Audrey Jain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Jain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Audrey Jain, DO
Dr. Audrey Jain, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (415) 429-6977
Doctor On Demand600 California St Ste 15-019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 429-6977
Watson Clinic South1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 647-8011Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Audrey Jain, DO
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841275864
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.