Dr. Audrey Kam, MD
Overview of Dr. Audrey Kam, MD
Dr. Audrey Kam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kam works at
Dr. Kam's Office Locations
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5904
2
Rush University Medical Center - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave Ste 5400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Audrey Kam, MD
- Hematology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kam works at
