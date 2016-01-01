Dr. La Noce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. La Noce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Hospital and Medical Center7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-6540MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems7880 N University Dr Ste 303, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 340-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Audrey La Noce, DO
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1346676004
Education & Certifications
- Pgcme/University Hospital and Medical Center, Tamarac, Fl
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Noce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Noce works at
Dr. La Noce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Noce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Noce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Noce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.