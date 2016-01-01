Overview of Dr. Audrey Lundberg, DO

Dr. Audrey Lundberg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Lundberg works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.