Dr. Audrey Mok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Mok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Audrey Mok, MD
Dr. Audrey Mok, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Mok works at
Dr. Mok's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Treatment Center3900 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 988-8668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mok?
Dr Mok is talented knowledgeable in eye disease and problems trustworthy
About Dr. Audrey Mok, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134188519
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mok works at
Dr. Mok has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mok speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.