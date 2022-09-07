Dr. Moruzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audrey Moruzzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Audrey Moruzzi, MD
Dr. Audrey Moruzzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Moruzzi works at
Dr. Moruzzi's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Ob-gyn - East #810e8631 W 3rd St Ste 810E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-4324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr Moruzzi and her care team. She delivered my two sons, and I couldn’t have asked for a better OBGYN. Her patience, kind spirit, commitment to her patients, and experience sums up only a few attributes. I would highly recommend Dr Moruzzi as your doctor if she is accepting new patients.
About Dr. Audrey Moruzzi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598021420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Moruzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moruzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moruzzi.
