Dr. Audrey Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audrey Nguyen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2220, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 271-1686
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Audrey Nguyen, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1205030889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
