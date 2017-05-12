Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
USMD Denton North Clinic2665 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 387-8763
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We saw Dr. Puentes for our pregnancy and delivery of our firstborn son. My husband and I would readily reccomend Dr. Puentes-- she knows her stuff and likes what she does. She regularly spent all the time she could afford with us-- we never felt rushed-- and she kept our emotions level whenever we got needlessly scared. Her staff--their knowledge and bright personalities--also gave us positive experiences at each visit. We'll really miss working with them now that our son is here.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
14 years of experience
English
Female
- 1366678468
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Puentes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puentes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Puentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puentes.
