Dr. Audrey Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Audrey Roberts, MD
Dr. Audrey Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Ogden Clinic4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4650, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3240Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Excellent experience with this doctor. She is knowledgeable, and very personable. She was very thorough when explaining the surgical procedure I had done. I recommend her.
About Dr. Audrey Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1073953238
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Toledo, College of Medicine
- Miami University of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.