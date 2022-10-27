Overview of Dr. Audrey Schwabe, MD

Dr. Audrey Schwabe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Schwabe works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.