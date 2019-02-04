Dr. Audrey Sernyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sernyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Sernyak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Audrey Sernyak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Dr. Sernyak works at
Locations
-
1
Christiana Care Cardiology Cons252 Chapman Rd Ste 150, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 623-1929
-
2
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants3105 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 623-1929
-
3
Partners in CardioVascular Health701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4828
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sernyak?
Thorough, unhurried, friendly, and unpretentious. I have been very fortunate with all of my physicians in this system. Dr. Sernyak is one of the best. I have complete confidence in her skills and abilities as a physician.
About Dr. Audrey Sernyak, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922096494
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sernyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sernyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sernyak works at
Dr. Sernyak has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sernyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sernyak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sernyak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sernyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sernyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.