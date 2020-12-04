Overview

Dr. Audrey Sim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Sim works at Audrey M. Sim, MD, PLLC in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.