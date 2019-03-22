Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talleyrostov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Northwest Eye Surgeons10330 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 528-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
excellent vision recovery after a lifetime of one eye wildly off from the other with astigmatism and farsightedness. add in cataracts, happily by the time i went in for possible lasik surgery a new type of lens to correct multifocal vision plus astigmatism is now available just since jan 2018 -corrected both eyes to 20-20 so what the heck is better than that?! 1st surgery i did have to wait nearly 5 hours due to earlier surgery patients that had complications. 2nd surgery wait 1.5 hrs.Excellent!
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427057512
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talleyrostov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talleyrostov accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talleyrostov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talleyrostov has seen patients for Keratoconus and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talleyrostov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Talleyrostov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talleyrostov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talleyrostov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talleyrostov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.