Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD

Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Talleyrostov works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talleyrostov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Eye Surgeons
    10330 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 528-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratoconus
Herpetic Keratitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratoconus
Herpetic Keratitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Audrey Talleyrostov, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427057512
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
