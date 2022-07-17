Overview

Dr. Audrius Bredikis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Med U and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.