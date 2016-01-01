Dr. Augua Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augua Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Augua Andrews, MD
Dr. Augua Andrews, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
Western Neurology214 S Locust St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-7060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Augua Andrews, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1356446181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
