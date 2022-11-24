Dr. August Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. August Bruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8632
Buffalo Medical Group, P.C.3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 656-4811Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Many visits for 22 years. Always professional. Very caring and interested in knowing about you as a person. Has always had his focus on what was needed for my care.
- SUNY/B Program Ob Residency
- SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
- Bachelor Of Science
