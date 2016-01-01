Overview of Dr. August Buerkle, MD

Dr. August Buerkle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Buerkle works at Dr. August R. Buerkle, MD in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Fulton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.