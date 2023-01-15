Dr. August Reader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. August Reader, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Pacific Eye Associates2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Known Dr. Reader for many years and always had the time to visit with a patient Just wanted to say hello
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1053312157
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Institute of New York Columbia University Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas at Arlington with Honors
- Ophthalmology
