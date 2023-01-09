Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM
Overview of Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM
Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Dunse's Office Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Dickson111 Highway 70 E Ste G, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 622-1581
Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 411, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2129Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia1503 Hatcher Ln Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 281-2271Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - Southwood5073 Main St Ste 230, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 703-2130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedThursdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Grateful to have chosen this place and Dr. Henderson! She is extremely knowledgable, caring and up to date with current research/treatment. Dr. Henderson was able to diagnose a rare issue that my previous orthopedic surgeon had missed, twice. She took time to listen to my concern and treat an issue that technically wasn't her responsibility. Her evaluation and description was clear to understand and helped save me long term issues. I’ll be forever grateful for her care and would recommended Dr. Henderson and this faculty to anyone! I am blessed to have found her.
About Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL
