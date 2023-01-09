See All Podiatric Surgeons in Dickson, TN
Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Dickson, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM

Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Dunse works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Dickson in Dickson, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN, Columbia, TN and Spring Hill, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Dickson
    111 Highway 70 E Ste G, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-1581
  2. 2
    Nashville
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 411, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2129
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia
    1503 Hatcher Ln Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 281-2271
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - Southwood
    5073 Main St Ste 230, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Corrective Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2023
    Grateful to have chosen this place and Dr. Henderson! She is extremely knowledgable, caring and up to date with current research/treatment. Dr. Henderson was able to diagnose a rare issue that my previous orthopedic surgeon had missed, twice. She took time to listen to my concern and treat an issue that technically wasn't her responsibility. Her evaluation and description was clear to understand and helped save me long term issues. I’ll be forever grateful for her care and would recommended Dr. Henderson and this faculty to anyone! I am blessed to have found her.
    — Jan 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM
    About Dr. Augusta Dunse, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760864904
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL
    Medical Education

