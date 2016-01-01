Dr. Augustin Iancu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iancu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustin Iancu, DDS
Overview
Dr. Augustin Iancu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Iancu works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2020 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (844) 227-2763
-
2
Aspen Dental410A Balltown Rd, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (844) 230-3187
-
3
Aspen Dental1710 ALTAMONT AVE, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (844) 225-9638
-
4
Aspen Dental856 US Route 302, Barre, VT 05641 Directions (844) 229-9054
-
5
Aspen Dental690 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (844) 228-8202
-
6
Aspen Dental4930 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (844) 227-7079
-
7
Aspen Dental446 Fairview Ave, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (844) 226-2736
-
8
Aspen Dental474 State Route 3, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (855) 384-2789
-
9
Aspen Dental3057 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (844) 227-2984
-
10
Aspen Dental3130 E Main St, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547 Directions (844) 228-3960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Augustin Iancu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iancu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iancu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Iancu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iancu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iancu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iancu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.