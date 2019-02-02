Dr. Augustin Lin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustin Lin, DO
Overview
Dr. Augustin Lin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Family Specialty Care Medical Group13768 Roswell Ave Ste 120, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 297-3356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin Is a very good doctor and his bedside manners are very impressive . He is always smiling and slways takes his time with all visitz He Is attentive to all my needs.
About Dr. Augustin Lin, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1003991688
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Burmese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
