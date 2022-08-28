Overview of Dr. Augustine Conduah, MD

Dr. Augustine Conduah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Conduah works at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.