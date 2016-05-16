Dr. Augustine Lawrence IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustine Lawrence IV, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Women's and Family Health Specialists1412 SW 43rd St Ste 200, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 271-4910
Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrinology Clinic660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 690-3481
- 3 1 E Main St, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 939-9654
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3450Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Lawrence was unsurpassed. I always felt like his only patient in the day, with the time he took with me during each of my appointments. He always explained things in a way I could understand and he was extra thorough in answering questions and gave additional information even when I didn't ask for it. I felt extremely well cared for throughout my pregnancy and was proud to have him deliver my daughter.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
