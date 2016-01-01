Overview of Dr. Augustine Okpala, MD

Dr. Augustine Okpala, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Newton, NJ. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Okpala works at Newton Memorial Intnl Mdcn Asso in Newton, NJ with other offices in Hackettstown, NJ and East Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.