Dr. Salami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustine Salami, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustine Salami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Salami works at
Locations
1
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-6202
2
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-5291
- 3 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-6202
4
Lpg Adult Gastroenterology16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had contact on several occasions with Dr. Salami. He worked with me to find an internal bleed and helped me treat anemia. He then did a thorough examination a year later to find cancer by going the extra mile and going further down with the endoscopy than is normally done. He called me at home multiple times to answer questions. When I praised him for his wonderful care, he said he was just doing his job. I have gone to many physicians in my 70 years. He goes the extra mile for his patients. I am very happy to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Augustine Salami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1841421534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Salami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salami works at
Dr. Salami has seen patients for Gallstones, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Salami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.