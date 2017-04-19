Overview

Dr. Augusto Lopez-Torres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Lopez-Torres works at Outpatient Center Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.