Dr. Augusto Parra, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Augusto Parra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Augusto Parra, MD
Dr. Augusto Parra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad El Bosque, Escuela Medicina Colombiana and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 972-3621
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 211L, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (206) 397-7753
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
About Dr. Augusto Parra, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1679588198
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Duke University Hospital
- Universidad El Bosque, Escuela Medicina Colombiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra speaks German and Spanish.
Dr. Parra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.