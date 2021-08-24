Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD
Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posadas' Office Locations
- 1 1200 N El Dorado Pl Ste I-910, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 202-3398
-
2
Foothills Surgery P.c.4530 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 202-3398
-
3
Arizona Community Physicians PC2191 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 547-3940
- 4 5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 298-1138
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Posadas has been treating my wife for psoriatic arthritis for two years. We have found him to be informed, attentive, and caring. He is the first M.D to get her psoriasis under control., a particularly difficult task during Covid-19 because her prescription -- methotrexate -- compromises the immune system and leaves her vulnerable to immune system (i.e. Covid) threats. At the present time Dr. Posadas is addressing our concern for the long term impact of her medication. At our urging he has devised a plan for possible dosage reductions in the next three months. Before doing so he has briefed us on the possible outcomes of the medication change. The briefing was thorough and reasoned.... I'll reserve the fifth gold star because of Dr. Posada's scheduling and appointment-keeping, in our case typically 30 minutes late. I think 30 minutes is the outer limit of challenging patient patience. If a doctor keeps you longer than that, walk out. And don't come back ever.
About Dr. Augusto Posadas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1124036371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
