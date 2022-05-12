Overview of Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD

Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificial Javerian University Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Rojas works at Oceanview Med & Surgical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.