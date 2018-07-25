Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD
Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARABOBA / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FACULTY OF SCIENCES DE LA SALUD and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Tirado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tirado's Office Locations
-
1
Augusto E Tirado, MD3661 S Miami Ave Ste 306, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 709-1691
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tirado?
I had Surgery on 07/24/2018, Dr Tirado is a Highly Skilled, Professional, Doctor. It has been an ordeal for me to find a competent Urologist I could feel comfortable with, and trust for Surgery. The Office staff, was wonderful in preparing me for what was coming, received assurances, that everything was going to be OK, that I was in good hands. Doctor if you read this, thank you very much. To any new patient thinking about choosing an Urologist, you can do no better than Dr Tirado, and staff.
About Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619940665
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CARABOBA / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FACULTY OF SCIENCES DE LA SALUD
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tirado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tirado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tirado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tirado works at
Dr. Tirado has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tirado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tirado speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.