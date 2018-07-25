Overview of Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD

Dr. Augusto Tirado, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARABOBA / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FACULTY OF SCIENCES DE LA SALUD and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Tirado works at Augusto E Tirado, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.