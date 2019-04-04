Overview

Dr. Augusto Whittwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Whittwell works at A. Enrique Whittwell, MD, FACS, FASMBS in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.