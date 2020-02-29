Overview of Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD

Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Fahnbulleh works at Fahnbulleh ID Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

