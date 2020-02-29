See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD

Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Fahnbulleh works at Fahnbulleh ID Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fahnbulleh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fahnbulleh ID Clinic
    9601 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3829
  2. 2
    HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
    21214 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fahnbulleh?

Feb 29, 2020
The doctor went way out of the way to help me understand my issue and to alleviate my anxiety in dealing with it. I reccomend him as a top notch doctor. C.S.
Clinton Scott in Houston, TX — Feb 29, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fahnbulleh to family and friends

Dr. Fahnbulleh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fahnbulleh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD.

About Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457413775
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahnbulleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fahnbulleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fahnbulleh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahnbulleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahnbulleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahnbulleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.