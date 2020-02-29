Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahnbulleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Fahnbulleh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Fahnbulleh's Office Locations
Fahnbulleh ID Clinic9601 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-3829
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress21214 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 281-7720
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
The doctor went way out of the way to help me understand my issue and to alleviate my anxiety in dealing with it. I reccomend him as a top notch doctor. C.S.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457413775
- UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fahnbulleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahnbulleh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahnbulleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahnbulleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahnbulleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.