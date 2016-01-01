Overview of Dr. Augustus Parker III, MD

Dr. Augustus Parker III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Parker III works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.