Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Parker IV works at
Locations
Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker IV?
We met Dr. Parker after our long-time family physician (with another Novant family practice) retired in 2016. Since that time, Dr. Parker has treated our youngest son who is now in college, my wife, and me. He is open, friendly, professional, and very knowledgeable. Dr. Parker gives his complete and undivided attention, listens intently, asks questions for clarification, and is never in a rush. We have come to know and trust Dr. Parker and his team, and feel fortunate indeed to have such an excellent doctor and all-around good person as our family physician.
About Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285868117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker IV.
