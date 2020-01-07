Dr. Augustus Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Augustus Stern, MD
Dr. Augustus Stern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Maryland Vision Institute LLC220 Champion Dr Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 791-0888
Maryland Vision Institute Hancock Optical263 N Pennsylvania Ave, Hancock, MD 21750 Directions (301) 791-0888
Maryland Vision Institute195 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (540) 338-1833
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my LASIK done at Maryland Vision Institute with Dr Stern and Dr Huzella. I now have 20 /15 vision in each eye! I have no problems. The staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Augustus Stern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245405240
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Pinguecula and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.