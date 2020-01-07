Overview of Dr. Augustus Stern, MD

Dr. Augustus Stern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Stern works at Maryland Vision Institute, MD in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Hancock, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.