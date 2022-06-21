Dr. Augustus Valmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Valmond, MD
Overview of Dr. Augustus Valmond, MD
Dr. Augustus Valmond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Valmond works at
Dr. Valmond's Office Locations
-
1
General Vision Services LLC330 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 581-7767
-
2
Dyckman Medical Services PC177 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10040 Directions (212) 235-1633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valmond?
Patient for many years. Doc listens and responds to your needs and level of treatment. I moved out of NYC and miss him so. He is patient, through and even has a sense of humor! Give him a go…you’ll stay for years!
About Dr. Augustus Valmond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225055676
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valmond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valmond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valmond works at
Dr. Valmond speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Valmond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.