Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD

Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD

Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Khakoo works at Orlando Health Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Institute in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khakoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Institute
    392 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (999) 999-9999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Treatment frequency



Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 21, 2021
    Dr. Khaku is an excellent physician. Open, kind and helpful. I felt very comfortable talking with him and not at all rushed. His nurse, Simon, is wonderful and helpful, as is his entire staff. The office is gorgeous and sparkling clean. I definitely recommend him and his staff. Mary A. Orlando
    Mary A. — Feb 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD.

    About Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Egyyptian Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu
    • 1891920492
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khakoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khakoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khakoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khakoo works at Orlando Health Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Institute in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khakoo’s profile.

    Dr. Khakoo speaks Egyyptian Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khakoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khakoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khakoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khakoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

