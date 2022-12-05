See All Hematologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD

Hematology
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD

Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Bajaj works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bajaj's Office Locations

    Arizona Oncology Associates PC
    603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-0206
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Anemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2022
    I've never had any complaints about Dr. Bajaj. He always starts an appt with a review of my test results to give me an idea of how my therapy is working. He clearly explains any proposed therapy changes, engaging me in the decision. He listens closely when I tell him about any issues I am having from my therapy an addresses them immediately. And he politely laughs at any lame jokes I try to tell.
    Gary Michael Sanderson — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD

    Hematology
    English, Burmese and Hindi
    1598177255
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Arizona-Tuscon Az
    University of Arizona
    UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

