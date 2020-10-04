Dr. Aung Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aung Min, MD
Overview of Dr. Aung Min, MD
Dr. Aung Min, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Min's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Aung Zaw Min - MD1729 Weston Brent Ln Ste B, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 900-8629Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor..calm ,very calms and gives you detail of everything going on.Staff is very nice.
About Dr. Aung Min, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1538153150
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign|University Of Illinois School Of Medicine
- Institute Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Min has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Min speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.