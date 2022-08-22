Dr. Aungel Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aungel Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aungel Evans, MD
Dr. Aungel Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Associated Women's Healthcare1600 Coit Rd Ste 402, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 612-8829
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 407-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
I absolutely adore Dr. Evans. She is the first DR. to take my issues seriously and she did so with EMPATHY. She is a great doctor and I trust her 100%. I’m equally impressed with the office personnel too. Always easy to schedule never have to wait very long to be seen. My daughter sees her too and loves her too.
About Dr. Aungel Evans, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952577397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.