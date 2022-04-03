Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 216, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 634-0134
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
excellent - a life saver
About Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1063464261
Education & Certifications
- Hosp St Raphael
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.