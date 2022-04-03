Overview

Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Ali works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.