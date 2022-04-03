See All General Surgeons in Meriden, CT
Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Ali works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 216, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 634-0134
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fistula
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Second-Degree Burns
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Burn Injuries
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2022
    excellent - a life saver
    phyllis andreas — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1063464261
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hosp St Raphael
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aurangzeb Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

