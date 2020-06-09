Overview

Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Nattiv works at Orthopaedic Center - Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.