Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Nattiv works at
Locations
Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
UCLA Medical Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a follow up telemedicine appointment with Dr. Native. She came on promptly, was very attentive, gave concrete helpful suggestions, and communicated clearly. Her assistant, Lillian, walked me through setting up the telemedicine app. I am very appreciative of being able to use the virtual visit.
About Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Sonoma Co Comm Hosp
- Somoma Co Comm Hosp
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
