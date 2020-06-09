See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD

Sports Medicine
2.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Nattiv works at Orthopaedic Center - Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic
    1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234
  2. 2
    UCLA Medical Center
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 09, 2020
    I had a follow up telemedicine appointment with Dr. Native. She came on promptly, was very attentive, gave concrete helpful suggestions, and communicated clearly. Her assistant, Lillian, walked me through setting up the telemedicine app. I am very appreciative of being able to use the virtual visit.
    Rona Greenstadt — Jun 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD
    About Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659394021
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • Sonoma Co Comm Hosp
    • Somoma Co Comm Hosp
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aurelia Nattiv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattiv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nattiv has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nattiv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nattiv. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nattiv.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nattiv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nattiv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

