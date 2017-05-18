See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Cabou works at Vera Whole Health in Seattle, WA with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vera Whole Health Wa PC
    4540 Sand Point Way NE Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 575-8880
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains
    4401 W 109th St Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 345-1400
  3. 3
    The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 525-5777
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 18, 2017
    Dr. Cabou has recently become my primary care physician as my prior PCP moved away. Dr. Cabou had some very large shoes to fill. She has easily exceeded my expectations. She is real and genuine. She treats with kindness, care, competence, sensitivity, and a sense of humor. She has earned my trust.
    Seattle, WA — May 18, 2017
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD.

    About Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710159322
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

