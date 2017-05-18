Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD
Dr. Aurelie Cabou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Vera Whole Health Wa PC4540 Sand Point Way NE Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 575-8880
Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains4401 W 109th St Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 345-1400
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 525-5777Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Cabou has recently become my primary care physician as my prior PCP moved away. Dr. Cabou had some very large shoes to fill. She has easily exceeded my expectations. She is real and genuine. She treats with kindness, care, competence, sensitivity, and a sense of humor. She has earned my trust.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1710159322
Dr. Cabou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.