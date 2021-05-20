Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castrellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD
Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Castrellon works at
Dr. Castrellon's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 157, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 768-6595Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castrellon?
Dr. Castrellon is such a humble, kind, smart and caring doctor. He is helping me navigate the world of breast cancer post-chemo and radiation. I am SO lucky to have met him, and I cannot imagine a better healer. I especially appreciate his focus on mind, body and spirit. I hope you are all lucky enough to meet, and be cared for by this wonderful man. I would only recommend him!!! Thank you, Dr. Castrellon :)
About Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1770792152
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- Universidad De Panama-School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castrellon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castrellon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castrellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castrellon works at
Dr. Castrellon has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castrellon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castrellon speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Castrellon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castrellon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castrellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castrellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.