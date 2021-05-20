Overview of Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD

Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Castrellon works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.