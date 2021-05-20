See All Oncologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD

Breast Oncology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD

Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Castrellon works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castrellon's Office Locations

  1
    Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology
    Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology
603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 157, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
(954) 768-6595
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Breast Cancer
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone-Receptor Negative Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone-Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Castrellon is such a humble, kind, smart and caring doctor. He is helping me navigate the world of breast cancer post-chemo and radiation. I am SO lucky to have met him, and I cannot imagine a better healer. I especially appreciate his focus on mind, body and spirit. I hope you are all lucky enough to meet, and be cared for by this wonderful man. I would only recommend him!!! Thank you, Dr. Castrellon :)
    Tiffany Bedran — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1770792152
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    • Universidad De Panama-School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aurelio Castrellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castrellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castrellon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castrellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castrellon works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Castrellon’s profile.

    Dr. Castrellon has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castrellon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Castrellon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castrellon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castrellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castrellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

