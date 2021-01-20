Overview

Dr. Aurelio Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / Shands Medical Center



Dr. Ortiz works at Cardiology of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prinzmetal Angina, Angina and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.