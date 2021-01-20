Dr. Aurelio Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurelio Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aurelio Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
Dr. Ortiz works at
Cardiology of Miami5040 NW 7th St Ste 750, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 587-1752
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Very concerned Doctor with excellent people skills . You will feel at home with all the assistants that work with him. Spanish or English is no issue with Tony. He takes his patients health seriously and will make you do the same.
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1811958945
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- SANTA FE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Prinzmetal Angina, Angina and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.