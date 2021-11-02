See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Maitland, FL
Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Reyes works at Congenital Heart Care Center of Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maitland
    331 N Maitland Ave Ste C2, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 647-6454
    Hunt Club Pharmacy
    425 S Hunt Club Blvd Ste 1001, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 862-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect

Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Angiogram
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Ventricular Septal Defect
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
Congestive Heart Failure
First Degree Heart Block
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Transposition of Great Arteries
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Truncus Arteriosus
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255373049
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Erlanger Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed)
    Medical Education

