Overview

Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Reyes works at Congenital Heart Care Center of Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.