Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Maitland331 N Maitland Ave Ste C2, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-6454
Hunt Club Pharmacy425 S Hunt Club Blvd Ste 1001, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 862-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Reyes is fantastic, even though he is primarily a pediatric cardiologist, he treats my whole family for our heart related issues. He is very compassionate and easy to talk to. The whole maitland staff is amazing!
About Dr. Aurelio Reyes, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Orlando Regional Med Center
- Erlanger Med Center
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America, Universidad De Ciencias Medicas (Ucimed)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
