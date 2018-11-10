Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorneo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD
Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Aurora B. Dorneo MD PC850 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-0313
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
She has been my Daughters pediatrician since she was born! & she has truly been the best! When my daughter suffered with early stages of Asthma at the age of just a few months, Dr.Dorneo knew exactly how to treat my daughter! I would recommend her totally!
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dorneo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
