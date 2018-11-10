See All Pediatricians in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD

Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Dorneo works at Aurora B. Dorneo MD PC in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorneo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora B. Dorneo MD PC
    850 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 823-0313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Pap Smear
Sleep Apnea
Circumcision
Pap Smear
Sleep Apnea

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427025956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aurora Dorneo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorneo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorneo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorneo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorneo works at Aurora B. Dorneo MD PC in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dorneo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorneo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorneo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorneo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorneo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

