Dr. Aurora Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- TX
- Arlington
- Dr. Aurora Lopez, MD
Dr. Aurora Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aurora Lopez, MD
Dr. Aurora Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
USMD Arlington South OB/GYN Clinic811 W Interstate 20 Ste 218, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 730-4141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Advanced Robotic Surgery
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Affected Tissue
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Birth Plan
- View other providers who treat Blood Draw
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious Mother-to-Fetus
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Genital Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Infection
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Grand Multiparity
- View other providers who treat Group B Streptococcal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Virus Antenatal Infection
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hot Flashes
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Imperforate Hymen
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Intrapartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Infections
- View other providers who treat Labor Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Malpresentation of Fetus
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Midlife Changes
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Morning Sickness
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Normal Labor
- View other providers who treat Obstetric Shock
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS)
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Mass
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Pain
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Remnant Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Tumor
- View other providers who treat Ovary Conditions
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Paget's Disease of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Painful Periods
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic and-or Shoulder Dystocia
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Mass
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Placental Abruption
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Menopausal Problems
- View other providers who treat Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premature Labor
- View other providers who treat Premature Ovarian Failure
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preterm Rupture of Membranes
- View other providers who treat Primary Amenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Primary Dysmenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Prolactinoma
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders
- View other providers who treat Retained Placenta
- View other providers who treat Rh Disease
- View other providers who treat Secondary Dysmenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Sexual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sexual Pain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Tubal Adhesion
- View other providers who treat Tubal Block
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Uterine Inversion
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Uterine Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Bleeding in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Candidiasis
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Discharge
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Pain
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Septum
- View other providers who treat Vaginismus
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vesicovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Neoplasms
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Vestibulitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Vulvovaginal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vulvovaginitis
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About Dr. Aurora Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821418575
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.